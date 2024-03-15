Friday, March 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is 30 Parkland Plaza, an office building in Ann Arbor.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMichiganMidwestOffice

NAI Farbman Brokers Two Receivership Sales of Industrial, Office Assets in Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

DETROIT AND ANN ARBOR, MICH. — NAI Farbman, the brokerage arm of Farbman Group, has brokered two receivership sales in Detroit and Ann Arbor. The first sale was of 521 and 609 Old Saint Jean St., two industrial properties located a few blocks from the Detroit River. Dan McCleary and Nathan Casey of NAI Farbman brokered the deal. The second sale was of 30 Parkland Plaza and 4621 Park Road, two office properties in Ann Arbor. Brad Margolis and Wendy Acho of NAI Farbman arranged the sale. Further details were not provided.

You may also like

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of Five-Acre Industrial...

IPA Negotiates $94.5M Sale of Alta Chandler at...

Bradford Allen Acquires 100-Room Aloft Glendale at Westgate...

JLL Brokers Sale of 183-Unit Creekview Crossing Apartments...

LNR Partners Sells 189,022 SF Sun Village Fair...

NAI Capital Arranges $3.2M Sale of Two-Building Commercial...

Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Best Buy-Occupied Property...

Semi-Stow Opens 12.5-Acre Semi-Truck Parking Property in Columbus,...

Chicago-Based Peak Realty Rebrands to Cross Street