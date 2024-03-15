NAI Farbman Brokers Two Receivership Sales of Industrial, Office Assets in Michigan

DETROIT AND ANN ARBOR, MICH. — NAI Farbman, the brokerage arm of Farbman Group, has brokered two receivership sales in Detroit and Ann Arbor. The first sale was of 521 and 609 Old Saint Jean St., two industrial properties located a few blocks from the Detroit River. Dan McCleary and Nathan Casey of NAI Farbman brokered the deal. The second sale was of 30 Parkland Plaza and 4621 Park Road, two office properties in Ann Arbor. Brad Margolis and Wendy Acho of NAI Farbman arranged the sale. Further details were not provided.