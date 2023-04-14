NAI Fennelly Arranges $8M Sale of Medical Office Building in Hamilton, New Jersey

HAMILTON, N.J. — NAI Fennelly has arranged the $8 million sale of a 59,000-square-foot medical office building at 3575 Quakerbridge Road in the Central New Jersey community of Hamilton. The two-story building, which was constructed in 2004, was sold in conjunction with 72,500 square feet of medical office condo space within White Horse Executive Center, located about five miles away. The second deal carried a price tag of $3.1 million. Jerry Fennelly of NAI Fennelly represented the seller, a family business, in both transactions. The buyer was not disclosed.