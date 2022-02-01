NAI Fennelly Negotiates $40.2M Sale of Vacant Manufacturing Facility in Spotswood, New Jersey

SPOTSWOOD, N.J. — NAI Fennelly has negotiated the $40.2 million sale of a vacant manufacturing facility that sits on 58 acres in the Central New Jersey community of Spotswood. Jerry Fennelly and Patrick Dintrone of NAI Fennelly represented the undisclosed seller, which operated the facility from 1941 to 2020, in the transaction. The buyer was an unnamed institutional investor.