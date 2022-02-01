REBusinessOnline

NAI Fennelly Negotiates $40.2M Sale of Vacant Manufacturing Facility in Spotswood, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, NAI, New Jersey, Northeast

SPOTSWOOD, N.J. — NAI Fennelly has negotiated the $40.2 million sale of a vacant manufacturing facility that sits on 58 acres in the Central New Jersey community of Spotswood. Jerry Fennelly and Patrick Dintrone of NAI Fennelly represented the undisclosed seller, which operated the facility from 1941 to 2020, in the transaction. The buyer was an unnamed institutional investor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  