NAI Fennelly Negotiates Sale of 3,400 SF Medical Office Building in Hamilton, New Jersey

HAMILTON, N.J. — NAI Fennelly has negotiated the sale of a 3,400-square-foot medical office building in Hamilton, located outside of Trenton in Mercer County. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 2131 Route 33 was originally built in 1985. Matt Fennelly of NAI Fennelly represented the seller, Advanced Family Dentistry LLC, in the transaction. Stephen Kaplan of Keller Williams represented the buyer, an undisclosed private investor.