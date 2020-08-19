NAI Global Opens Bridgeway Commercial Office in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — NAI Global has opened a new office at 6391 Thompson Road in Syracuse that will operate under the name NAI Bridgeway Commercial and which will serve the Central and Upstate New York areas. The new commercial real estate services firm will offer a range of services, including brokerage and leasing, property and facilities management, investment and capital market services, due diligence, global supply chain and logistics consulting and related advisory services. Tom Lischak, who founded Bridgeway Commercial Realty in 2014 prior to its acquisition by NAI, will lead the new office.