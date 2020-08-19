REBusinessOnline

NAI Global Opens Bridgeway Commercial Office in Syracuse

Posted on by in Company News, New York, Northeast

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — NAI Global has opened a new office at 6391 Thompson Road in Syracuse that will operate under the name NAI Bridgeway Commercial and which will serve the Central and Upstate New York areas. The new commercial real estate services firm will offer a range of services, including brokerage and leasing, property and facilities management, investment and capital market services, due diligence, global supply chain and logistics consulting and related advisory services. Tom Lischak, who founded Bridgeway Commercial Realty in 2014 prior to its acquisition by NAI, will lead the new office.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  