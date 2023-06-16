NAI Greywolf Arranges Sale of 15-Bed Community-Based Residential Facility in Cedarburg, Wisconsin

CEDARBURG, WIS. — NAI Greywolf has arranged the sale of a 15-bed community-based residential facility (CBRF) in Cedarburg, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee. The sales price was undisclosed. There are nine private rooms and three semi-private rooms. Dawn Davis of NAI Greywolf represented the seller. Further terms of the transaction were not provided. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, a CBRF hosts five or more unrelated people who live together in a community setting. Services offered include room and board, supervision and support services. Up to three hours of nursing care can be given per week.