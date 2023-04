GRAFTON, WIS. — NAI Greywolf has arranged the sale of a 36,154-square-foot industrial building in Grafton, a northern suburb of Milwaukee. The sales price was undisclosed. The property, which features both manufacturing and office space, is located at 1000 Hickory St. near Highway 60 and I-43. David Hodge of NAI Greywolf represented the undisclosed seller.