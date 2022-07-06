REBusinessOnline

NAI Greywolf Brokers $1.5M Sale of Industrial Building in Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

The 20,860-square-foot property is located at 8800 Dean Road.

MILWAUKEE — NAI Greywolf has brokered the sale of a 20,860-square-foot industrial building in Milwaukee for $1.5 million. Located at 8800 Dean Road, the property features a clear height of 19 feet, two docks and two drive-in doors. There is excess land that can be utilized for additional parking or storage. David Hodge of NAI Greywolf represented the undisclosed buyer. The seller was also undisclosed.

