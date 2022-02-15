NAI Greywolf Brokers Sale of 36,154 SF Industrial Building in Grafton, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, NAI, Wisconsin

The property, which features both manufacturing and office space, is located at 1000 Hickory St. (Photo courtesy of LoopNet)

GRAFTON, WIS. — NAI Greywolf has brokered the sale of a 36,154-square-foot industrial building in Grafton, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee. The sales price was undisclosed. The property, which features both manufacturing and office space, is located at 1000 Hickory St. and features a clear height of 14 feet. David Hodge of NAI Greywolf represented the buyer, World Emblem, which plans to hire about 75 employees to work out of the facility.