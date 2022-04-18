REBusinessOnline

NAI Greywolf Negotiates Sale of 37-Unit Senior Living Facility in Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Wisconsin

The property in Brodhead closed last summer.

BRODHEAD, WIS. — NAI Greywolf has negotiated the sale of a 37-unit, vacant senior living facility in Brodhead, about 35 miles south of Madison. The sales price was undisclosed. The property, which closed in summer 2021, features two dining rooms, a beauty shop, therapy room and library. Dawn Davis of NAI Greywolf represented the seller, Brodhead Assisted Living Inc. The buyer, AJ Brodhead LLC, intends to reopen the property as assisted living.

