NAI Hallmark Arranges $14.7M Sale of Butler Pointe Office Building in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — NAI Hallmark has arranged the $14.7 million sale of Butler Pointe, a five-story, 151,815-square-foot office building located at 4500 Salisbury Road in Jacksonville. Daniel Burkhardt, Keith Goldfaden and Alex Caliel of NAI Hallmark represented the seller, an entity doing business as Acorn Butler Pointe LLC, in the transaction.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Gabriel Elkaim purchased the multi-tenant office building, which is situated on approximately eight acres in Jacksonville’s Southpoint submarket.