NAI Hallmark Brokers $12.4M Sale of Office, Industrial Campus in Jacksonville

Baymeadows Business Center was 87 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including UPS, ADP and Breakthru Beverage Group.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — NAI Hallmark has brokered the $12.4 million sale of Baymeadows Business Center, a two-building, 132,102-square-foot office and industrial campus in Jacksonville. The property was 87 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including UPS, ADP and Breakthru Beverage Group. The buyer, Miami-based Adler Real Estate Partners, has retained NAI Hallmark to provide leasing and management services at the property. Baymeadows Business Center is situated at 8226 Philips Highway, 11 miles south of downtown Jacksonville. Keith Goldfaden and Daniel Burkhardt of NAI Hallmark, along with David Ellis and Alex Waddey of NAI Global, represented the seller, Woodside Capital Partners, in the transaction.