NAI Hallmark Brokers $4.1M Sale of Office Property in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — NAI Hallmark has brokered the $4.1 million sale of 8014 Bayberry Road, an office property in Jacksonville.

Built in 1978 and renovated in 2007, the building totals 32,781 square feet. Petticoat Schmitt Civil Contractors acquired the property, which features web-based HVAC controls, access-point badge reading technology, interior and exterior camera systems and an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system with a 175-Kilowatt back-up diesel generator.

Daniel Burkhardt of NAI Hallmark represented the seller, Bayberry Wells Leasing, in the transaction.