SUCCASUNNA, N.J. — NAI James E. Hanson has arranged the sale of an 8,000-square-foot office building in Succasunna, about 50 miles west of Manhattan. The building sits on three-quarters of an acre at 22 U.S. Route 10 and is home to tenants such as Lakeside Endodontics and Suburban Natural Medicine. Joseph Vindigni of NAI Hanson represented the seller, Portwood LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as Heritage Succasunna LLC.