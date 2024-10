HARRISON AND KEARNY, N.J. — NAI James E. Hanson has brokered the $156.3 million sale of a portfolio of six industrial outdoor storage (IOS) properties totaling 48.7 acres in Northern New Jersey. Four of the properties are located in Harrison, and the other two are located in Kearny. Scott Perkins, Christopher Todd, and William Ericksen of NAI Hanson represented the buyer, Chicago-based Ambient Capital Partners, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.