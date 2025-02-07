Friday, February 7, 2025
NAI Hanson Brokers $33.5M Sale of Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in South Plainfield, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — NAI James E. Hanson has brokered the $33.5 million sale of an 8.8-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) site in South Plainfield, about 35 miles southwest of New York City.  The site at 115 St. Nicholas Ave./115 Skyline Drive is located just off Exit 5 on I-287. Scott Perkins, Christopher Todd and William Ericksen of NAI Hanson represented the buyer, a partnership between Boston-based investment firm Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate, in the transaction. The seller was Trans American Trucking Services.

