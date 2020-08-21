NAI Hanson Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 8.2-Acre Industrial Property in Elizabeth, New Jersey

ELIZABETH, N.J. — NAI Hanson has brokered the sale-leaseback of an 8.2-acre industrial property at 349-369 First St. in Elizabeth, located just south of Newark. The site is located approximately one mile from the Port of New York/New Jersey and three miles from Newark Liberty International Airport. Christopher Todd and Scott Perkins of NAI Hanson represented the buyer, Illinois-based CenterPoint Properties, in the transaction. Marc Imrem, J.D. DeRosa and Colby Moore of Transwestern represented the undisclosed seller.