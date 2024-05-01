NAI Hanson Brokers Sale of 10,878 SF Industrial Building in Irvington, New Jersey

IRVINGTON, N.J. — NAI James E. Hanson has brokered the sale of a 10,878-square-foot industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Irvington. The building at 592 Hawthorne Ave., which according to LoopNet Inc. was built in 1950, features a clear height of 12 feet, three drive-in doors and 958 square feet of office space. Justin Allessio of NAI Hanson represented both the seller, Haenssler Realty Corp., in the transaction and procured the buyer, an entity doing business as Irvington Industrial LLC.