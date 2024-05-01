Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

NAI Hanson Brokers Sale of 10,878 SF Industrial Building in Irvington, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

IRVINGTON, N.J. — NAI James E. Hanson has brokered the sale of a 10,878-square-foot industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Irvington. The building at 592 Hawthorne Ave., which according to LoopNet Inc. was built in 1950, features a clear height of 12 feet, three drive-in doors and 958 square feet of office space. Justin Allessio of NAI Hanson represented both the seller, Haenssler Realty Corp., in the transaction and procured the buyer, an entity doing business as Irvington Industrial LLC.

You may also like

CBRE Arranges $29M Loan for Refinancing of Southern...

Greystone Provides $20M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Dermody Properties to Develop 325,620 SF Industrial Property...

First National Realty Acquires 66,765 SF Sumter Square...

FrostPoint Capital Purchases Unanchored Retail Center in Cumming,...

Northmarq Arranges $54.1M Sale of Luxury Apartment Complex...

Zar Property, HPNY Acquire Manhattan Office Building for...

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 42,901 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 88-Room Microtel...