REBusinessOnline

NAI Hanson Brokers Sale of 117,340 SF Industrial Building in Wayne, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

100-Demarest-Drive-Wayne-New-Jersey

The industrial building at 100 Demarest Drive in Wayne, New Jersey, totals 117,340 square feet.

WAYNE, N.J. — NAI James E. Hanson has brokered the sale of a 117,340-square-foot industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Wayne. Situated on 10.5 acres and fully leased at the time of sale, the property features a clear height of 26 feet. Scott Perkins, Chris Todd and William Ericksen of NAI Hanson represented the buyer, Chicago-based CenterPoint Properties, in the transaction. The seller was an entity doing business as 100 Demarest Drive LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  