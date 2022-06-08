NAI Hanson Brokers Sale of 117,340 SF Industrial Building in Wayne, New Jersey

The industrial building at 100 Demarest Drive in Wayne, New Jersey, totals 117,340 square feet.

WAYNE, N.J. — NAI James E. Hanson has brokered the sale of a 117,340-square-foot industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Wayne. Situated on 10.5 acres and fully leased at the time of sale, the property features a clear height of 26 feet. Scott Perkins, Chris Todd and William Ericksen of NAI Hanson represented the buyer, Chicago-based CenterPoint Properties, in the transaction. The seller was an entity doing business as 100 Demarest Drive LLC.