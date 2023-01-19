NAI Hanson Brokers Sale of 33,000 SF Industrial Building in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J. — NAI James E. Hanson has brokered the sale of a 33,000-square-foot industrial building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Hasbrouck Heights. The building sits on a 1.5-acre site at 60 Railroad Ave. and features clear heights of 16 to 35 feet, as well as six drive-in doors. Andrew Somple and Justin Allessio of NAI Hanson represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.