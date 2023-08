FRANKLIN, N.J. — NAI James E. Hanson has brokered the sale of a 4,232-square-foot office building in the Central New Jersey community of Franklin. The building at 195 N. Church Road houses four suites, basement storage space and onsite parking. Joseph Vindigni of NAI Hanson represented both the seller, LSC Properties LLC, and the buyer, an entity doing business as 195 N Church LLC, in the transaction.