REBusinessOnline

NAI Hanson Brokers Sale of 45,670 SF Industrial Building in Clifton, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

CLIFTON, N.J. — NAI James E. Hanson has brokered the sale of a 45,670-square-foot industrial building located at 9 Bridewell Place in the Northern New Jersey city of Clifton. Building features include 23-foot clear heights and 11,102 square feet of office space. Ken Lundberg, Darren Lizzack, Randy Horning, Pat Lennon and Lorenzo Lambiase of NAI Hanson represented the seller, Challenge Partners LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was beverage producer and distributor 3 V Co. Inc.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  