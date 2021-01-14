NAI Hanson Brokers Sale of 45,670 SF Industrial Building in Clifton, New Jersey

CLIFTON, N.J. — NAI James E. Hanson has brokered the sale of a 45,670-square-foot industrial building located at 9 Bridewell Place in the Northern New Jersey city of Clifton. Building features include 23-foot clear heights and 11,102 square feet of office space. Ken Lundberg, Darren Lizzack, Randy Horning, Pat Lennon and Lorenzo Lambiase of NAI Hanson represented the seller, Challenge Partners LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was beverage producer and distributor 3 V Co. Inc.