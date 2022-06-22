REBusinessOnline

NAI Hanson Brokers Sale of 54,000 SF Industrial Building in Mahwah, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

MAHWAH, N.J. — NAI James E. Hanson has brokered the sale of a 54,000-square-foot industrial building in Mahwah, located on the New York-New Jersey border. The building sits on six acres and features a clear height of 16 feet. Russ Verducci and Eric Demmers of NAI Hanson represented the seller, Hendon Realty Associates LLC, in the transaction. The name and representative of the buyer were not disclosed.

