DENVILLE, N.J. — NAI Hanson has brokered the sale of a 9,560-square-foot industrial flex building in the Northern New Jersey community of Denville. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 305 Palmer Road was built in 1981 and renovated in 1988. Joseph Vindigni of NAI Hanson represented the seller, Venturini Investments Group, in the deal. Charity Realty International represented the buyer, Groome Industrial Service Group.