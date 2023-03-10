NAI Hanson Negotiates 22,224 SF Office Lease in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey

MOUNTAIN LAKES, N.J. — NAI James E. Hanson has negotiated a 22,224-square-foot office lease in Mountain Lakes, about 40 miles west of New York City. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 333 Route 46 was built in 1987 and includes office space within its 147,944-square-foot footprint. Andrew Somple and Justin Allessio of NAI Hanson represented the tenant, integrated marketing firm Phase 3 Media LLC, in the lease negotiations.