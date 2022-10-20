REBusinessOnline

NAI Hanson Negotiates 406,437 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Carteret, New Jersey

Pictured is an aerial view of the industrial building at 200 Middlesex Ave. in Carteret, New Jersey, which totals 406,437 square feet.

CARTERET, N.J. — NAI James E. Hanson has negotiated a 406,437-square-foot industrial lease renewal in the Northern New Jersey community of Carteret. Coffee distributor Continental Terminals will continue to occupy the entirety of the building at 200 Middlesex Ave. Scott Perkins, Chris Todd, Andrew Somple, Greg James and Justin Allessio of NAI Hanson represented the landlord, an undisclosed institutional investment firm, in the lease negotiations. Tom Carragher, Steve Korfiatis, Craig Engelhardt and Chris Carragher of Newmark represented the tenant.

