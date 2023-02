NAI Hanson Negotiates 9,178 SF Industrial Lease in East Rutherford, New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — NAI James E. Hanson has negotiated a 9,178-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of East Rutherford. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 1 Madison St. was built in 1980 and totals 65,000 square feet. Andrew Somple and Jessica Curry of NAI Hanson represented the tenant, Meadowlands Starz Cheer, and the landlord, Kelways Associates, in the lease negotiations.