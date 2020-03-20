NAI Hanson Negotiates Sale of 10,761 SF Office, Residential Building in Hawthorne, New Jersey
HAWTHORNE, N.J. — NAI James Hanson has negotiated the sale of a 10,761-square-foot office and residential building in Hawthorne, a northwestern suburb of New York City. Located at 297-301 Lafayette Ave., the property includes 7,381 square feet of office space and two apartments. Andrew Somple and Justin Allessio represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Lighthouse Pregnancy Resource Center, which will use the property as its headquarters. The sales price was undisclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.