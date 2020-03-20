REBusinessOnline

NAI Hanson Negotiates Sale of 10,761 SF Office, Residential Building in Hawthorne, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

297-301

The office and residential building is located at 297-301 Lafayette Ave.

HAWTHORNE, N.J. — NAI James Hanson has negotiated the sale of a 10,761-square-foot office and residential building in Hawthorne, a northwestern suburb of New York City. Located at 297-301 Lafayette Ave., the property includes 7,381 square feet of office space and two apartments. Andrew Somple and Justin Allessio represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Lighthouse Pregnancy Resource Center, which will use the property as its headquarters. The sales price was undisclosed.

