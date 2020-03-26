REBusinessOnline

NAI Hanson Negotiates Sale of 16,000 SF Industrial Building in Elmwood Park, New Jersey

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — NAI James Hanson has negotiated the sale of a 16,000-square-foot industrial building in Elmwood Park, a northwestern suburb of New York City. Located at 55-57 Bushes Lane, the single-story building features 15-foot clear heights and approximately 3,500 square feet of office space. Josh Levering and Nick DePaolera of NAI James Hanson represented the seller, RN Foster Associates LLC, in the transaction. Mission Realty represented the buyer, Bushes Lane Realty Corp. The sales price was undisclosed.

