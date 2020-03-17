REBusinessOnline

NAI Hanson Negotiates Sale of Two Industrial Development Sites Totaling 31.5 Acres in Sparta, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

SPARTA, N.J. — NAI James Hanson has negotiated the sale of 2 and 4 Aaron Way, two adjacent industrial development sites totaling 31.5 acres in Sparta, located approximately 60 miles northwest of New York City. The buyer, a Morris County-based developer, plans to construct a 30,000-square-foot speculative warehouse on the property. The sites are located within White Lake Commerce Park, which consists of 12 lots that are all expected to be sold by late March. Several different developers plan to construct speculative industrial buildings ranging in size from 10,000 to 30,000 square feet on the lots. John Schilp of NAI Hanson represented the seller, Berardi Developers, in the transaction. The sales price was undisclosed.

