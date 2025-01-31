Friday, January 31, 2025
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

NAI Hiffman Arranges $4.2M Sale of Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in West Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

WEST CHICAGO, ILL. — NAI Hiffman has arranged the $4.2 million sale of a 4-acre industrial outdoor storage property at 2351 Powis Road in West Chicago. The asset includes 11,000 square feet of shop/fabrication space in two buildings, a concrete yard, mobile office trailer and truck scale. Kelly Disser, Michael Freitag, Bill Byrne and TJ Feeney of NAI Hiffman represented the seller, a private investor group. The Disser/Freitag team also brokered the September 2023 sale, when the property traded for $2.4 million. Constructed in 1993, 2351 Powis Road is zoned for office, research and light industrial uses with a planned unit development overlaid that permitted certain outdoor storage uses. The buyer is relocating from Villa Park, Ill.   

