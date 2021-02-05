NAI Hiffman Brokers $12.9M Sale of Industrial Building in Toledo, Ohio

TOLEDO, OHIO — NAI Hiffman has brokered the sale of a single-tenant industrial building in Toledo for $12.9 million. Located at 1411 Campbell St., the building serves as a production and distribution facility for Brenntag Great Lakes LLC, a chemical and ingredients distributor. The 227,028-square-foot property was renovated last year. The building features a clear height of 22 feet, 14 docks, one drive-in door and 10 rail doors. An adjacent 13.5-acre lot was also part of the sale and is currently utilized as a trailer lot and tank farm. Patrick Sullivan and Ryan Chambers of NAI Hiffman teamed up with Terry Coyne of Newmark to represent the seller, Phoenix Toledo Industrial Investors LLC, which is an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors. New Jersey-based Four Springs Capital Trust was the buyer.