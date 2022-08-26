NAI Hiffman Brokers $36M Sale-Leaseback of 251,909 SF Warehouse in Suburban Chicago

Top-Line Furniture sold the building to High Street Logistics Properties.

ITASCA, ILL. — NAI Hiffman has brokered the sale-leaseback of a 251,909-square-foot warehouse in the Chicago suburb of Itasca for $36 million. The property is located at 1455 W. Thorndale Ave., about five miles west of the O’Hare International Airport. Patrick Sullivan and Eric Tresslar of NAI Hiffman represented the seller, Top-Line Furniture, which subsequently entered into a long-term lease for the property. High Street Logistics Properties was the buyer.