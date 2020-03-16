REBusinessOnline

NAI Hiffman Brokers $5.4M Sale of Warehouse in Elmhurst, Illinois

The building spans 75,000 square feet.

ELMHURST, ILL. — NAI Hiffman has brokered the $5.4 million sale of a 75,000-square-foot warehouse in Elmhurst, a western suburb of Chicago. The property is located at 776 N. Oaklawn Ave. and features a ceiling height of 18 feet along with 10,000 square feet of office space with conference rooms and a kitchenette area. Built in 1983, the building features two exterior docks, two drive-in doors and 100 car parking spaces. Joe Bronson, Josh Will and Aimee Goudas of NAI Hiffman represented the buyer, Elk Grove Village-based Haskris Co. Vickie Soupos of Colovos/Soupos Group at Re/Max Destiny represented the seller, Dorothy Stojka. Haskris is a manufacturer of refrigeration and heating equipment.

