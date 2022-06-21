NAI Hiffman Brokers Sale of 1.1 MSF Industrial Property in Gary, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Chase Street Industrial Center consists of two buildings.

GARY, IND. — NAI Hiffman has brokered the sale of Chase Street Industrial Center, a two-building industrial property totaling nearly 1.1 million square feet in Gary. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 700 Chase St., the property sits on 98 acres and is home to four tenants, which have operated out of the buildings for an average of 18 years. Chase Street Industrial Center consists of a heavy manufacturing and warehouse property that totals 1 million square feet and is occupied by three tenants and an 80,000-square-foot facility that is home to a single tenant. Patrick Sullivan, Ryan Chambers and Chris Gary of NAI Hiffman represented the seller, Chicago-based RJB & Co. Los Angeles-based Cannon Commercial Inc. was the buyer.