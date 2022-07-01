NAI Hiffman Brokers Sale of Seven-Building Industrial Portfolio in Metro Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The fully leased portfolio totals 1.4 million square feet.

CHICAGO — NAI Hiffman has brokered the sale of the Chicago Strategic Logistics Portfolio for an undisclosed price. The seven-building portfolio totals 1.4 million square feet. The assets are located throughout metro Chicago and are fully leased by 12 tenants. Patrick Sullivan and Ryan Chambers of NAI Hiffman represented the undisclosed seller. The buyer was Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, a member of CapitaLand Investments, which is headquartered in Singapore.