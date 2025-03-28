Friday, March 28, 2025
NAI Hiffman Negotiates $1.5M Sale of Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in Joliet, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

JOLIET, ILL. — NAI Hiffman has negotiated the $1.5 million sale of an industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property in Joliet. The 7-acre fenced and secured site at 18424 NW Frontage Road features an 11,000-square-fot repair facility with four repair bays and approximately 100 trailer parking positions. It is situated 15 miles north of the CenterPoint Intermodal facility — Noth America’s largest inland port — and near I-55 and I-80. NAI Hiffman’s Disser Team, comprising Kelly Disser, Mike Freitag, Bill Byrne and TJ Feeney, represented the seller. Both the buyer and seller were privately owned trucking companies.

