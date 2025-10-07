NAI Hiffman Negotiates $2.6M Sale of Industrial Building in Wood Dale, Illinois

WOOD DALE, ILL. — NAI Hiffman has negotiated the $2.6 million sale of a 20,541-square-foot industrial building at 344 Beinoris Drive in the Chicago suburb of Wood Dale. Joe Bronson and Paddy Dwyer of NAI Hiffman represented the buyer, a metal manufacturing company that bails, stores and distributes scrap metals nationwide. The buyer will nearly triple its previous footprint of about 7,000 square feet, also in Wood Dale. With heavy power infrastructure and outdoor storage capacity, the facility enables the manufacturer to expand processing and storage while maintaining its presence in the O’Hare submarket.