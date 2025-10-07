Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 20,541-square-foot property is located at 344 Beinoris Drive in Wood Dale. (Photo courtesy of CoStar Group Inc.)
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

NAI Hiffman Negotiates $2.6M Sale of Industrial Building in Wood Dale, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

WOOD DALE, ILL. — NAI Hiffman has negotiated the $2.6 million sale of a 20,541-square-foot industrial building at 344 Beinoris Drive in the Chicago suburb of Wood Dale. Joe Bronson and Paddy Dwyer of NAI Hiffman represented the buyer, a metal manufacturing company that bails, stores and distributes scrap metals nationwide. The buyer will nearly triple its previous footprint of about 7,000 square feet, also in Wood Dale. With heavy power infrastructure and outdoor storage capacity, the facility enables the manufacturer to expand processing and storage while maintaining its presence in the O’Hare submarket.

You may also like

Versal Arranges Sale of 85-Unit RV, Boat Storage...

TruCore Industrial Sells 70,000 SF Warehouse in Pryor,...

Jonathan Rose Cos. Buys Colorado Affordable Housing Community...

Kidder Mathews Negotiates $32.7M Sale of Holmby Hall...

FD Stonewater Acquires 326,474 SF Industrial Facility in...

Stos Partners Sells 10,000 SF Industrial Property in...

CBRE Arranges $107.3M Sale of Indianapolis Industrial Portfolio

Walmart to Invest $300M for Fulfillment Center in...

Capri Pools & Aquatics Completes $31.3M Expansion to...