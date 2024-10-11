NAI Hiffman Negotiates 2,330 SF Lease for Spec Medical Office Suite in Hinsdale, Illinois

HINSDALE, ILL. — NAI Hiffman has negotiated a 2,330-square-foot medical office lease at 12 Salt Creek Lane within the Salt Creek Medical Campus in Hinsdale, a western suburb of Chicago. Brian Edgerton of NAI Hiffman represented ownership, Remedy Medical Properties, in the lease with Bloom Plastic Surgery. NAI Hiffman also proposed that the landlord complete a speculative build-out of the long-vacant office suite into clinical space. The space now occupied by Bloom Plastic Surgery had been vacant for more than 10 years. Remedy completed the build-out in September. The lease brings the 62,000-square-foot building to 86 percent occupancy. Joey Carr of Carr Realty Advisors represented the tenant.