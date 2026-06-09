NAI Hiffman Negotiates 2,748 SF Office Lease in Rosemont, Illinois

ROSEMONT, ILL. — NAI Hiffman has negotiated a 2,748-square-foot office lease for Horn-McGowan Insurance Agency at 5500 Pearl Street in Rosemont. The lease brings the four-story building to 100 percent occupancy. Owner Integris Ventures purchased 5500 Pearl Steet in 2018 and upgraded the amenities to include a fitness center, lounge, game room and boardroom. NAI Hiffman was engaged by ownership in 2019 to oversee the upgrades and leasing and marketing strategy. Jason Wurtz, Jack Reardon and Sarah Walker of NAI Hiffman represented Integris Ventures in the negotiations.