NAI Hiffman Negotiates 330,694 SF Industrial Lease for NORKOL in Montgomery, Illinois

MONTGOMERY, ILL. — NAI Hiffman has negotiated a 330,694-square-foot industrial lease on behalf of NORKOL Converting Corp. at CenterPoint 88 Industrial Center in Montgomery, a western suburb of Chicago. NORKOL, a family-owned paper and packaging provider, signed a long-term lease agreement and will relocate from its Northlake headquarters this spring. Originally built in 1960 and renovated in 2000, the property is served by the BNSF Railway and is located less than five miles from I-88. NORKOL plans to make significant upgrades to the facility, including improvements to the truck courts, sprinkler system, power capacity and lighting. Dan Leahy of NAI Hiffman represented the tenant and provided site selection services. Rick Daly and George Cibula of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the landlord, CenterPoint Properties.