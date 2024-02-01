Thursday, February 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
NORKOL will relocate from Northlake to CenterPoint 88 Industrial Center in Montgomery this spring.
IllinoisIndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwest

NAI Hiffman Negotiates 330,694 SF Industrial Lease for NORKOL in Montgomery, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MONTGOMERY, ILL. — NAI Hiffman has negotiated a 330,694-square-foot industrial lease on behalf of NORKOL Converting Corp. at CenterPoint 88 Industrial Center in Montgomery, a western suburb of Chicago. NORKOL, a family-owned paper and packaging provider, signed a long-term lease agreement and will relocate from its Northlake headquarters this spring. Originally built in 1960 and renovated in 2000, the property is served by the BNSF Railway and is located less than five miles from I-88. NORKOL plans to make significant upgrades to the facility, including improvements to the truck courts, sprinkler system, power capacity and lighting. Dan Leahy of NAI Hiffman represented the tenant and provided site selection services. Rick Daly and George Cibula of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the landlord, CenterPoint Properties.

You may also like

Patrinely, Realterm Break Ground on 439,000 SF Spec...

Houston Methodist Signs 75,800 SF Lease at Texas...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 10,125 SF...

Contegra Construction Completes 1 MSF Distribution Center in...

Cresa, Glenwood Arrange Sale of 163,309 SF Kuriyama...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.4M Sale of Retail...

Banksia to Open 5,300 SF Restaurant at 1111...

Newmark Negotiates $39.7M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Facility in...

Axcelis Technologies Signs 95,800 SF Industrial Lease in...