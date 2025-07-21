Monday, July 21, 2025
Silver Cross Hospital has renewed its space at Pavilion A.
NAI Hiffman Negotiates 87,461 SF Medical Office Lease Renewal in New Lenox, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NEW LENOX, ILL. — NAI Hiffman has negotiated an 87,461-square-foot medical office lease renewal for Silver Cross Hospital at 1890 Silver Cross Blvd. in New Lenox, a southwest suburb of Chicago. The 174,855-square-foot, six-story building is known as Pavilion A. Silver Cross healthcare providers occupy the first two levels as well as eight suites on the upper four levels. Other tenants in the building include the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab at Silver Cross and independent healthcare providers. Perry Higa of NAI Hiffman represented Silver Cross in the lease renewal, and Steve Brooks and Katie McReynolds of NexCore Group represented the owner, Prudential Real Estate Investors. The lease was completed far in advance of its expiration in fourth-quarter 2026.

