NAI Hiffman Negotiates Five Leases at Office Building in Lisle, Illinois

RE Development Solutions purchased the property in 2019 and has been completing renovations.

LISLE, ILL. — NAI Hiffman has negotiated five new leases totaling nearly 30,000 square feet at 2200 Cabot Drive, an office building in the Corporate Lakes office park in Lisle, a western suburb of Chicago. Patrick Kiefer and Jim Adler of NAI Hiffman represented ownership, RE Development Solutions. The tenants included CAGE Civil Engineering, Capitas Financial Midwest, NSA Media, TD Synnex and Mathieson, Moyski, Austin & Co. LLP. Brokers representing the tenants included Patrick Elwood of CBRE, William Main of CBIZ Gibraltar, Diana Riekse of CBRE, Kevin Rogers of JLL and Scott Fedyski and Jay Scholten of Capital Real Estate Partners.

Built in 1990 and previously renovated in 2002, 2200 Cabot rises five stories and spans 132,000 rentable square feet. RE Development Solutions has been renovating the property since its acquisition in November 2019. Approximately 70,000 square feet of the building remains available for lease.