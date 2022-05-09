REBusinessOnline

NAI Hiffman Negotiates Five Leases at Office Building in Lisle, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, NAI, Office

RE Development Solutions purchased the property in 2019 and has been completing renovations.

LISLE, ILL. — NAI Hiffman has negotiated five new leases totaling nearly 30,000 square feet at 2200 Cabot Drive, an office building in the Corporate Lakes office park in Lisle, a western suburb of Chicago. Patrick Kiefer and Jim Adler of NAI Hiffman represented ownership, RE Development Solutions. The tenants included CAGE Civil Engineering, Capitas Financial Midwest, NSA Media, TD Synnex and Mathieson, Moyski, Austin & Co. LLP. Brokers representing the tenants included Patrick Elwood of CBRE, William Main of CBIZ Gibraltar, Diana Riekse of CBRE, Kevin Rogers of JLL and Scott Fedyski and Jay Scholten of Capital Real Estate Partners.

Built in 1990 and previously renovated in 2002, 2200 Cabot rises five stories and spans 132,000 rentable square feet. RE Development Solutions has been renovating the property since its acquisition in November 2019. Approximately 70,000 square feet of the building remains available for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  