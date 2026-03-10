Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Upon execution of the lease, the 174,855-square-foot medical office building sold for $88.6 million.
AcquisitionsHealthcareIllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwest

NAI Hiffman Negotiates Long-Term Lease Renewal for Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NEW LENOX, ILL. — NAI Hiffman has negotiated a long-term lease for Silver Cross Hospital at 1890 Silver Cross Blvd. in New Lenox. The 174,855-square-foot, six-story medical office building is known as Pavilion A. Immediately following execution of the lease, the building was sold for $88.6 million to Chicago-based Farpoint and Dallas-based The Landes Group.

The transaction included the renegotiation of Silver Cross’ existing lease and established Silver Cross as the largest tenant in the building, which is 96 percent occupied. Silver Cross will retain its footprint on the first and lower-level floors plus the upper levels. Existing healthcare providers, including the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab at Silver Cross, Duly Health and Care, DaVita, Rush University Medical Center and UChicago Medicine will also remain in place. Perry Higa of NAI Hiffman represented Silver Cross in the lease, which was completed at a net per-square-foot rate below the early renewal rate he negotiated on behalf of the tenant in May 2025.

NAI Hiffman has also been retained as leasing agent for the building, which was constructed in 2012. Hiffman National will serve as property manager. Chris Bodnar of CBRE represented the sellers, PGIM Real Estate and NexCore Group.

You may also like

Atlantic Pacific Acquires 314-Unit Reserve at Canyon Creek...

Eastham Capital Sells 248-Unit Stone Ridge Apartments in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 172-Unit Apartment Complex in...

U.S. LawShield Signs 16,071 SF Office Lease at...

Stream Realty Arranges $52.5M Sale of Watergate 600...

Foxfield Acquires New Life Sciences Facility in Metro...

Sands Investment Group Brokers $23.4M Sale of Kroger-Anchored...

Benderson Launches Redevelopment of 300,000 SF Downtown Tampa...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $14.3M Sale of Shopping...