NAI Hiffman Negotiates Long-Term Lease Renewal for Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois

NEW LENOX, ILL. — NAI Hiffman has negotiated a long-term lease for Silver Cross Hospital at 1890 Silver Cross Blvd. in New Lenox. The 174,855-square-foot, six-story medical office building is known as Pavilion A. Immediately following execution of the lease, the building was sold for $88.6 million to Chicago-based Farpoint and Dallas-based The Landes Group.

The transaction included the renegotiation of Silver Cross’ existing lease and established Silver Cross as the largest tenant in the building, which is 96 percent occupied. Silver Cross will retain its footprint on the first and lower-level floors plus the upper levels. Existing healthcare providers, including the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab at Silver Cross, Duly Health and Care, DaVita, Rush University Medical Center and UChicago Medicine will also remain in place. Perry Higa of NAI Hiffman represented Silver Cross in the lease, which was completed at a net per-square-foot rate below the early renewal rate he negotiated on behalf of the tenant in May 2025.

NAI Hiffman has also been retained as leasing agent for the building, which was constructed in 2012. Hiffman National will serve as property manager. Chris Bodnar of CBRE represented the sellers, PGIM Real Estate and NexCore Group.