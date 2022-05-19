NAI Hiffman Negotiates Sale of 225,000 SF Refrigerated Warehouse in Chicago’s Back of the Yards
CHICAGO — NAI Hiffman has negotiated the sale of a 225,000-square-foot refrigerated warehouse in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood as well as the business occupying the facility, Ashland Cold Storage. The sales price was undisclosed. The buyer, Karis Cold, has engaged Artico Cold Storage to assume the facility’s operations. The property is located at 1556 W. 43rd St. within Chicago Stockyards Industrial Park. John Basile of NAI Hiffman represented both the seller and Karis Cold, which focuses exclusively on the cold storage industry.
