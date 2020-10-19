NAI Hiffman Negotiates Sale of Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Suburban Chicago, Phoenix

Pictured is 1550 Hecht Drive in Bartlett, which serves as the headquarters for Greco Foods.

BARTLETT, ILL. AND PHOENIX, ARIZ. — NAI Hiffman has negotiated the sale of a three-building industrial portfolio in Bartlett, a western suburb of Chicago, and Phoenix. The GSI Family Office, along with Greco/DeRosa Investment Group, sold the portfolio to a discretionary fund managed by CBRE Global Investors. The properties include: 1323 Brewster Creek Blvd. and 1550 Hecht Drive in Bartlett; and 4450 N. 45th Ave. in Phoenix. They are home to seven tenants. Pat Sullivan, Ryan Chambers and Jeff Fischer of NAI Hiffman represented the seller. Tony Lydon and John Lydon of JLL assisted in the sale of the Phoenix property.

Built in 2017, 1323 Brewster Creek Blvd. spans 421,354 square feet and features 48 docks, 800 car parking spaces and a clear height of 32 feet. It was the first building in Brewster Creek Business Park, which is now home to more than 1 million square feet of food-related tenants. Built in 2006, 1550 Hecht Drive serves as the headquarters for Greco Foods. The 209,628-square-foot warehouse offers an office and cold storage component. The Phoenix asset, built in 2017, spans 368,478 square feet.