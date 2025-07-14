NAI Hiffman Negotiates Three Leases at Renovated Office Building in Lisle, Illinois

LISLE, ILL. — NAI Hiffman has negotiated three leases totaling 15,642 square feet at 2200 Cabot Drive, a renovated office building within the Corporate Lakes office park in Lisle. Agriculture company Syngenta signed a 13,381-square-foot lease at the five-story building. Prior to the pandemic, Syngenta occupied space in Downers Grove. Additionally, Bethany Christian Services inked a 1,217-square-foot lease, and Retirement Solutions leased 1,044 square feet. Patrick Kiefer of NAI Hiffman represented building owner RE Development Solutions in all three deals.

The property is now 70 percent leased. RE Development Solutions acquired the building in November 2019 when it was 5 percent occupied. Ownership has completed extensive renovations, including a redesigned lobby, updated first floor and fifth-floor amenity suite, onsite deli, exterior monument signage, a conference room, updated corridors and washrooms and new mechanical systems. The building offers spec suites to meet demand from small and midsize companies seeking turnkey space.