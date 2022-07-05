NAI Highland Brokers $2.8M Sale of Office/Industrial Portfolio in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Office, Western

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — NAI Highland has arranged the sale of a two-building office and industrial portfolio, located at 1120-1140 Moreno Ave. in Colorado Springs. The asset traded for $2.8 million. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Situated on 2.2 acres, the property consists of a 10,187-square-foot office building and a 3,200-square-foot industrial building.

Randy Dowis and Bob Garner of NAI Highland handled the transaction.