NAI Highland Brokers $28.1M Sale of Airport Business Center in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

The building at 2506 Zeppelin Road (pictured) in Colorado Springs, Colo., is part of the four-building 213,240-square-foot Airport Business Center.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — NAI Highland has arranged the sale of Airport Business Center, a four-building industrial park in Colorado Springs. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $28.1 million.

Situated on 12.7 acres, the park totals 213,240 square feet of fully leased industrial space. Additionally, the asset features 6.1 acres of surplus land for future development. The business park is located at 2510, 2520 and 2590 Aviation Way and 2504, 2506 and 2510 Zeppelin Road.

Randy Dowis and Paul Engel of NAI Highland represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Dowis and Engel are also working with the buyer on plans to develop the surplus land.