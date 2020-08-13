NAI Horizon Arranges $8.3M Sale of American Self Storage & Mail Center in Chandler, Arizona

American Self Storage & Mail Center in Chandler, Ariz., offers 652 units in a mix of drive-up and climate-controlled options.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — NAI Horizon has arranged the sale of American Self Storage & Mail Center, a self-storage facility located at 12220 E. Riggs Road in Chandler. Apache Junction-based Lawhead Family LLC sold the asset to Phoenix-based 535 Wilmot Investors for $8.3 million.

Totaling 59,239 square feet, American Self Storage & Mail Center offers 652 units in a mix of drive-up and climate-controlled options, as well as RV parking and six commercial retail store tenants.

Denise Nunez and Victoria Filice of NAI Horizon represented the seller in the transaction.